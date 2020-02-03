Overview of Dr. Paul Camarata, MD

Dr. Paul Camarata, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Camarata works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.