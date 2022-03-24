Overview of Dr. Paul Canale, MD

Dr. Paul Canale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daphne, AL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin



Dr. Canale works at Baldwin Bone & Joint in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Periacetabular Osteotomy, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.