Overview

Dr. Paul Carothers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leander, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Carothers works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic Leander in Leander, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.