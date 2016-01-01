See All Orthodontists in Drexel Hill, PA
Dr. Paul Carpinello, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.8 (731)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Paul Carpinello, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Carpinello works at Carpinello Orthodontics in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Edgemont, PA and Newtown Square, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drexel Hill - Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center
    1041 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 276-1880
  2. 2
    Edgmont
    4877 W Chester Pike, Edgemont, PA 19028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 672-7310
  3. 3
    Marple Newtown
    3217 West Chester Pike Ste C, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 672-7309

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Dental Disorders
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Dental Disorders

Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • National Elevator
    • New York Life
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 731 ratings
    Patient Ratings (731)
    5 Star
    (625)
    4 Star
    (71)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Paul Carpinello, DMD

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1962573758
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Carpinello, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpinello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carpinello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carpinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    731 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpinello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpinello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpinello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpinello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

