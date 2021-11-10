Overview of Dr. Paul Carter, MD

Dr. Paul Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Paul M. Carter MD PA in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.