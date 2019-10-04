Dr. Paul Cartwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cartwright, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Cartwright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Simmons & Crosse Urology PC2737 Warm Springs Rd Ste A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-2950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Cartwright has been the BEST Dr I've ever been to. He TRULY cares, and I can't say enough about his bedside manner. I'm not an "easy"-patient-lol as far as dealing with "pain", & patience. But, he takes care of me-and makes me feel like "I'm his ONLY patient".i can't say ENOUGH about his bedside manner..God guides his hands-on every patient. He's in my prayers everday!
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932306149
- Minnesota Institute For Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Medical College of Georgia
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
Dr. Cartwright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.