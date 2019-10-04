Overview

Dr. Paul Cartwright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Cartwright works at Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists And Bariatrics in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.