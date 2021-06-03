Overview of Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD

Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La Univ Del Zulia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Casanova-Romero works at Cleveland Clinic in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.