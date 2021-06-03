Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova-Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD
Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La Univ Del Zulia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Casanova-Romero's Office Locations
Martin Mem Family Care At St Lucie W1095 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 785-5581
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casanova Romero is without a doubt one of the best I have ever had. His experience and clarity in explaining his treatment approach is wonderful. I trust him 100%.
About Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- Jackson Hlth Sys/ Univ Of Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- La Univ Del Zulia
