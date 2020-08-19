Dr. Paul Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Casey, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Casey, MD
Dr. Paul Casey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
Nevada Eye Care Professionals7730 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 733-9271
Nevada Eye Care Professionals2090 E Flamingo Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Casey's for almost 2 yrs. Today's appointment was great as always
About Dr. Paul Casey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1538180302
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- David Grant Medical Center
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Dilation of Outflow Canal and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casey speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.