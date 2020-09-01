Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.
Coastal Comprehensive Care25226 CABOT RD, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 707-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cassedy is a life saver. Helped me get sober. Saved my marriage, gave my kids a father. If I were to have more kids, I would name one Paul and the other Cassedy. Two thumbs up.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Ponce Sch of Med
Dr. Cassedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassedy speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.