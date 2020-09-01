Overview of Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD

Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.



Dr. Cassedy works at Coastal Comprehensive Care in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.