Dr. Paul Castellanos, MD
Dr. Paul Castellanos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Lima Ear Nose and Throat Specialists LLC770 W High St Ste 460, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 226-4300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Castellanos was a miracle placed in our lives at just the right time. My husband had been told by doctors in FL and at UAB that there was nothing else they could do regarding his airway deterioration, suggested he see Dr. Castellanos as a last resort. What a blessing in disguise! Over the course of 5 years, he has become not only a lifesaver with his brilliant surgical skills but a dear friend. He is a phenomenal, gifted, compassionate, incredibly talented physician/surgeon. We are so thankful that we crossed paths with him and are anxiously awaiting his next assignment. We will follow him to the ends of the earth.....he’s worth it!
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Castellanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellanos has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
