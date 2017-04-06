Dr. Paul Cavaluzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaluzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cavaluzzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Cavaluzzi, MD
Dr. Paul Cavaluzzi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Cavaluzzi works at
Dr. Cavaluzzi's Office Locations
-
1
New off445 Hamilton Ave Ste 1102, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 505-6142
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavaluzzi?
If you want a doctor with excellent "bed-side manners" and insight to your specific situation/illness then you've found your match. Paul Cavaluzzi, MD is a very knowledgeable and personable doctor. I would recommend him without hesitation and I've only heard good things about doctors in his network. He made sure my aunt's questions and concerns (and mine) were all addressed. I can't thank him enough. We weren't just another patient... for the time he was with us we were his only patient.
About Dr. Paul Cavaluzzi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831311877
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Pace University
- Family Practice/OMT and Geriatric Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavaluzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavaluzzi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavaluzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavaluzzi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaluzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaluzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaluzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaluzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.