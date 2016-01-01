Dr. Paul Cederberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cederberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cederberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Cederberg, MD
Dr. Paul Cederberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cederberg's Office Locations
- 1 3931 Louisiana Ave S Ste W417, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 925-2388
- 2 5775 Wayzata Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 925-2388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cederberg?
About Dr. Paul Cederberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336187772
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cederberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cederberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cederberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cederberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cederberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cederberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cederberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.