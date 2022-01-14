Overview of Dr. Paul Celestre, MD

Dr. Paul Celestre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Celestre works at NOMC SPINE CENTER in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Prince George, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.