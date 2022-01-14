See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Paul Celestre, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Celestre, MD

Dr. Paul Celestre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.

Dr. Celestre works at NOMC SPINE CENTER in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Prince George, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Celestre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mautner and Meyer
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3970
  2. 2
    Prince George
    4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-1339
  3. 3
    Johnston-Willis
    1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 915-4602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Saint Bernard Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Paul Celestre, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366626558
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Celestre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celestre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celestre has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celestre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

