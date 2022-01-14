Dr. Paul Celestre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Celestre, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Celestre, MD
Dr. Paul Celestre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Celestre works at
Dr. Celestre's Office Locations
-
1
Mautner and Meyer1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3970
-
2
Prince George4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 320-1339
-
3
Johnston-Willis1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 915-4602
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celestre?
I was in so much back pain, and really thought I needed surgery. He helped me so much with steroid injections, and getting physical therapy. He also actually takes the time to see me as a person, and not just a number. His staff is amazing too!
About Dr. Paul Celestre, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366626558
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Univ Of Ca
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celestre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celestre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celestre works at
Dr. Celestre has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celestre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.