Overview of Dr. Paul Ceplenski, MD

Dr. Paul Ceplenski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Ceplenski works at Starling Physicians Internal Medicine in Southington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.