Overview of Dr. Paul Chang, MD

Dr. Paul Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Galion Community Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Paul A. Chang MD Inc. in Ontario, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.