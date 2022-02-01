Dr. Paul Charron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Charron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Charron, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Charron works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Specialists8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 270, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6032Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Colon & Rectal Specialists Inc7605 Forest Ave Ste 308, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6205
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to you and always helpful and does a great job with kids and surgeries.
About Dr. Paul Charron, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1700093515
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Colon and Rectal Clinic
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
