Dr. Paul Charron, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Charron works at Colon & Rectal Specialists in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.