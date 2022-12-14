See All Family Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.

Dr. Cheatum works at Innovative Vein in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Phlebology LLC
    10523 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 425-7980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Always friendly professional and get great results
    Carla Simmons — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD
    About Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952367534
    Education & Certifications

    • Wesley/U Kans
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • Newman University
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheatum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheatum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

