Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Choi, MD
Dr. Paul Choi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Health Net
- Humana
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so fortunate to have found Dr Choi . L5 S1 cortisone Injection gave me my life back:
About Dr. Paul Choi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962652875
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
