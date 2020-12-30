See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Paul Choi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (12)
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Choi, MD

Dr. Paul Choi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Choi works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Cancer Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I feel so fortunate to have found Dr Choi . L5 S1 cortisone Injection gave me my life back:
    Chris S — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962652875
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

