Dr. Paul Choinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Choinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Choinski, MD
Dr. Paul Choinski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Choinski works at
Dr. Choinski's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Southhampton186 Old Town Rd, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 283-3533
-
2
SightMD NY Hampton Bays223 W Montauk Hwy Ste 101, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 594-9400
-
3
SightMD NY Riverhead54 Commerce Ave Ste 6, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choinski?
Good
About Dr. Paul Choinski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174599062
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choinski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choinski works at
Dr. Choinski has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Choinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.