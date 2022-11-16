Overview of Dr. Paul Choinski, MD

Dr. Paul Choinski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Choinski works at SightMD in Southampton, NY with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.