Pediatrics
4.2 (6)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Christakis, MD

Dr. Paul Christakis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Christakis works at Christakis Pediatrics in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christakis' Office Locations

    Christakis Medicine M D P A
    600 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33432
    Christakis Pediatrics
    333 Camino Gardens Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Cough
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Cough

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Apr 26, 2019
    Two years ago, we moved to the Coral Springs, area and unfortunately and I mean UNFORTUNATELY we were not able to see DR. PAUL and his staff, anymore. I miss them ALL TERRIBLY.!!!! They are the kindest people that you can meet and make you feel like family. Dr. Paul is very knowledgable and extremely kind. He is like a big teddy bear. I pray that one day we get to move to the Boca area, and can be patients of his again. WE MISS YOU ALL!!!!
    About Dr. Paul Christakis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1467559435
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Christakis works at Christakis Pediatrics in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Christakis's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

