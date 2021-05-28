Dr. Paul Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Christensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Christensen, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry1009 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 979-7109
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
Dr. Christensen was the third Dr. I saw when I was very sick with pneumonia last yr. He was so very through in testing and examining me and figured out the right medications to put me on to help me get well. I'm very grateful for his care.
About Dr. Paul Christensen, MD
- Urgent Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144260431
Education & Certifications
- La State University Earl K Long Genl Program
- La State University
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.