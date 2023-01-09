Dr. Paul Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Chu, MD
Dr. Paul Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 461-6837Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been his heart patient since 2009. He was among the team members who helped save my life -- dissected aorta -- 16 hour surgery. I was only 49. I'm now 62 thanks to Dr. Chu and others. I absolutely adore this man for all the reasons listed in the other reviews as well as my own for being among his longest living patient care reviewers here.
About Dr. Paul Chu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1477558658
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
