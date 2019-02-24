Dr. Paul Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Chu, MD
Dr. Paul Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Paul Hung-jen Chu MD945 N Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 617-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul Chu is very understanding, patient and attentive to his patients. He is my parent's doctor for many years. My parents are 94 years old, have been receiving excellent care from Dr. Chu and his staff Mai, Juana and Connie are very nice and accommodating. My mom fell twice at home in 2 months, thanks to Dr. Chu's utmost care, for sending a nurse, a physical therapy, and for processing all medical supply paperwork for the wheelchair, hospital bed and commode, all delivery to my mom's home.
About Dr. Paul Chu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Khmer
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Khmer.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
