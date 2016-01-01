Overview of Dr. Paul Chubb, DO

Dr. Paul Chubb, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso.



Dr. Chubb works at Sun City Orthopedics and Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.