Dr. Paul Chubb, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Chubb, DO
Dr. Paul Chubb, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso.
Dr. Chubb works at
Dr. Chubb's Office Locations
Sun City Orthopedics and Hand Surgery Specialist1387 George Dieter Dr Ste 106D, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7536
Sun City Orthopedics and Hand Surgery Specialist820 E Redd Rd Unit B, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7537
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Chubb, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114121613
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chubb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chubb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chubb works at
Dr. Chubb has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chubb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chubb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chubb.
