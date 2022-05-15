See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Paul Chung, MD

Urology
4.7 (352)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Paul Chung, MD

Dr. Paul Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Chung works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 352 ratings
    Patient Ratings (352)
    5 Star
    (295)
    4 Star
    (37)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Paul Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1063702702
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    352 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

