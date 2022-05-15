Overview of Dr. Paul Chung, MD

Dr. Paul Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.