Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciavarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ciavarelli works at
Dr. Ciavarelli's Office Locations
-
1
The Alabama Foot Care Center2304 Gateway Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (256) 392-7683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciavarelli?
Doctor Paul is nice and gentle I like him.
About Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255344347
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciavarelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciavarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciavarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciavarelli works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciavarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciavarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciavarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciavarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.