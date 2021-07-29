Overview of Dr. Paul Cisarik, MD

Dr. Paul Cisarik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cisarik works at CMH Centers For Family Health in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.