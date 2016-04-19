See All Vascular Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Paul Cisek, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Santa Barbara, CA
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Cisek, MD

Dr. Paul Cisek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Cisek works at Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cisek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3140
  2. 2
    Medcenter State
    2954 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Paul Cisek, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376650739
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cisek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cisek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cisek works at Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cisek’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cisek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cisek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cisek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cisek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

