Dr. Cisek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Cisek, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Cisek, MD
Dr. Paul Cisek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Cisek works at
Dr. Cisek's Office Locations
Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3140
Medcenter State2954 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7411
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you're looking for a doctor that spouts rainbows and unicorns, keep looking. If you want a no BS surgeon that fights for you with your insurance company, goes out of his way to do what needs to be done, don't walk, RUN to see Dr Cisek. Be sure to tell him Randy says Hi!
About Dr. Paul Cisek, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376650739
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cisek accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cisek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cisek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cisek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cisek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cisek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.