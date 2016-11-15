Dr. Paul Clisham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clisham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Clisham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Clisham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
The Fertility Institute of New Orleans800 N. Causeway Blvd. Suite 2C, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Clisham! He was always attentive, friendly, warm, caring and always available, which is what you want from your doctor when struggling with infertility. He helped us have our second baby after having many losses and waiting many years and for this we are extremely grateful. Please do not listen to the negative review here!
About Dr. Paul Clisham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Charity Hosp La|Charity Hosp La|Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clisham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clisham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clisham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clisham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clisham has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clisham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clisham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clisham.
