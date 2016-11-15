See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mandeville, LA
Dr. Paul Clisham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Clisham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Clisham works at The Fertility Institute of New Orleans in Mandeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Fertility Institute of New Orleans
    800 N. Causeway Blvd. Suite 2C, Mandeville, LA 70448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 15, 2016
    We love Dr. Clisham! He was always attentive, friendly, warm, caring and always available, which is what you want from your doctor when struggling with infertility. He helped us have our second baby after having many losses and waiting many years and for this we are extremely grateful. Please do not listen to the negative review here!
    Jillian in New Orleans, LA — Nov 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Clisham, MD
    About Dr. Paul Clisham, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508942715
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Charity Hosp La|Charity Hosp La|Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Clisham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clisham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clisham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clisham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clisham works at The Fertility Institute of New Orleans in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Clisham’s profile.

    Dr. Clisham has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clisham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clisham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clisham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clisham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clisham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

