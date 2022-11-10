Dr. Codjoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD
Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Codjoe works at
Dr. Codjoe's Office Locations
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD2501 Kuser Rd, Trenton, NJ 08691 Directions (267) 369-8272
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 369-8102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 105, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (267) 508-3356Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD3120 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (267) 369-8186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was absolutely amazing. I tore my ACL and my MCL. I came there in tears from the knee pain, and left with a smile on my face. Dr. Paul Codjoe is a godsend; very knowledgeable and understanding. The ladies at the front desk Kim and Sherice were the absolute nicest people! I will be back for a follow-up, and can’t wait to see them again. Best practice ever. 5 stars :) -Madeline L.
About Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1487790952
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codjoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Codjoe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Codjoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codjoe works at
Dr. Codjoe speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Codjoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codjoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codjoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codjoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.