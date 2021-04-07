Dr. Paul Coelho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coelho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Coelho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Coelho, MD
Dr. Paul Coelho, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Coelho works at
Dr. Coelho's Office Locations
Capitol View Health Care Ctr875 Oak St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 814-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. C listens well and has good bedside manner. His diagnosis was spot on and his treatment was/is too.
About Dr. Paul Coelho, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coelho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coelho accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coelho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coelho has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coelho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Coelho. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coelho.
