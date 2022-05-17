See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Marble Falls, TX
Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Marble Falls, TX. 

Dr. Coffeen works at Austin Heart - Max Starke Dam Rd in Marble Falls, TX with other offices in Fredericksburg, TX, Austin, TX, Lampasas, TX and Harker Heights, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

    Austin Heart - Max Starke Dam Rd
    102 Max Starcke Dam Rd Ste 100, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4961
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    205 W Windcrest St Ste 230, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4960
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    900 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4962
    Austin Heart - West Ave East
    207 W Avenue E, Lampasas, TX 76550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4964
    Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy
    800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 887-1518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Heart Hospital of Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 17, 2022
    How was I ever fortunate enough to find Dr. Coffeen? A stellar, caring, yet humble physician despite his brilliance, skill, and numerous degrees and awards, Dr. Coffeen truly cares about each and every patient he treats - and he listens!
    Lynnp550 — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699775627
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Colo Health Science Center|University of Colorado Health and Sciences Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coffeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coffeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coffeen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
