Dr. Paul Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Cole, MD
Dr. Paul Cole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with La. State U Med Ctr|La. State U Med Ctr|St Vincent Hospital And Health Services|St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care
About Dr. Paul Cole, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1396710737
Education & Certifications
- La. State U Med Ctr|La. State U Med Ctr|St Vincent Hospital And Health Services|St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- La. State U Med Ctr
- La. State U Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
