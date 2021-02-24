Overview of Dr. Paul Collins, MD

Dr. Paul Collins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Bay Surgical Specialists - 7th Avenue in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.