Dr. Paul Conarty Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Conarty Jr works at Ppg - Colon & Rectal Surgery Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.