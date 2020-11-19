Dr. Paul Conarty Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conarty Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Conarty Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Conarty Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Conarty Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Ppg - Colon & Rectal Surgery Fort Wayne11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1700
-
2
Heartsmart Ct Scan-parkview Outpatient Center11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon! Connarty did my colostomy and now getting ready to do my takedown. Connarty is very good at what he does. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Paul Conarty Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conarty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conarty Jr has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conarty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Conarty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conarty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conarty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conarty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.