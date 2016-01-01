Dr. Conrad III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Conrad III, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Conrad III, MD
Dr. Paul Conrad III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Conrad III's Office Locations
Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc.300 Oxford Dr Ste 300, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-5300
Retina Vitreous Consultants501 Howard Ave Ste D, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (412) 683-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Conrad III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad III has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
