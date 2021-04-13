Overview

Dr. Paul Contard, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Contard works at PC Contard MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.