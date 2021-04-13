Dr. Contard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Contard, MD
Dr. Paul Contard, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
PC Contard MD PC1372 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 447-7110
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent Doctor. He listens and he asks questions. I was very satisfied.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326021445
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Contard has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Contard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contard.
