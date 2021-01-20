Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Cook, MD
Dr. Paul Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Obgyn Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-2200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love every member of this office. I switched to Dr. Cook from my OBGYN that I had been with for 13 years and am so glad I did. He’s absolutely wonderful! I should’ve done it sooner. Visits during pregnancy were wonderful as well as my delivery. I can’t say enough great things about this office, its doctors and entire staff.
About Dr. Paul Cook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1871663476
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cook speaks Arabic and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.