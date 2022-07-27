Overview of Dr. Paul Cook, MD

Dr. Paul Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Hand And Microsurgery Associates in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.