Dr. Paul Cook, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.3 (49)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Cook, MD

Dr. Paul Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at Hand And Microsurgery Associates in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Microsurgery Associates
    1210 Gemini Pl Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 262-4263
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Nerve Injury
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Radial Tunnel Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Still's Disease
Tendon Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Easy to make appointment... on time... professional... explained everything... answered all questions... HIGHLY recommend!!!
    SimonisJ — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982602124
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ohio State University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Hand And Microsurgery Associates in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

