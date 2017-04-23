Dr. Paul Cooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cooney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cooney's Office Locations
Las Cruces Surgeons Group925 S Walnut St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 523-6330
Vein & Skin Treatment Center7812 Gateway Blvd E Ste 230, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 219-8265
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
They where very punctual. I show'd up 20 minutes early to one of my appointments and got to see the doctor early and got out early! It was awesome! Staff was very friendly. It was an overall great experience and would recommend them to anyone.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooney speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.
