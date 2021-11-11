Dr. Paul Cornea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cornea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Cornea, MD
Dr. Paul Cornea, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univof Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Cornea's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cornea spent time reviewing my referral information before my appointment. He was thoughtful and thorough, a good clinician.
About Dr. Paul Cornea, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
- Univof Med Cluj Romania
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
