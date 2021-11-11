Overview of Dr. Paul Cornea, MD

Dr. Paul Cornea, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univof Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Cornea works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

