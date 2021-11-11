See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Paul Cornea, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Cornea, MD

Dr. Paul Cornea, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univof Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Cornea works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cornea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Tuberculosis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Tuberculosis

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Tuberculosis
Brain Abscess
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Cryptococcosis
Endocarditis
Histoplasmosis
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Valley Fever

Nov 11, 2021
Dr Cornea spent time reviewing my referral information before my appointment. He was thoughtful and thorough, a good clinician.
— Nov 11, 2021
About Dr. Paul Cornea, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1083603906
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Ok College Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
  • Univof Med Cluj Romania
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Cornea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cornea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cornea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cornea works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cornea’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

