Overview of Dr. Paul Corsi, MD

Dr. Paul Corsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Corsi works at Associated OB/GYN in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.