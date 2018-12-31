See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Paul Corsi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Corsi, MD

Dr. Paul Corsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Corsi works at Associated OB/GYN in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Corsi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkston office
    7210 N Main St Ste 210, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-0100
  2. 2
    Associated OB/GYN
    2525 S Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2018
    Dr Corsi is an excellent physician who cares about his patients and is an excellent surgeon. He removed 5 fibroids from the outside of my uterus via robotic surgery which allowed me to get pregnant and have my son. He also then delivered my son via c-section and I had no complications from either surgery and healed well.
    — Dec 31, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Corsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275573461
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

