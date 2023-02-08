Dr. Paul Costas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Costas, MD
Dr. Paul Costas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
"Kind and caring" describes everyone I encountered from a time 7 months ago when I first called the office for an appointment to today, at 1 month follow up. I was so glad to hear of a friend's happiness at having a breast reduction with Dr. Costas that I called for a consultation for the same plus tummy tuck. Things went so smoothly and the office was great at helping me out with everything from pre-op administrative work to questions and phone calls I had after the surgery. I am far from healed yet, but I am so happy so far, and trust that his being pleased with the results means I'll be considered a success in a couple of months both from a doctor's and patient's viewpoint!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801856851
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Costas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Costas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.