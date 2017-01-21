Overview of Dr. Paul Cotran, MD

Dr. Paul Cotran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Cotran works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.