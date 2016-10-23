See All Podiatrists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (8)
Federal Way, WA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM

Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Coulter works at Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coulter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Based on 8 ratings
    Oct 23, 2016
    Diana Noonan in Port Orchard, WA — Oct 23, 2016
    Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM
    About Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1417981903
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coulter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coulter works at Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Coulter’s profile.

    Dr. Coulter has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coulter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

