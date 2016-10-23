Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM
Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Coulter works at
Dr. Coulter's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coulter?
Dr. Coulter cares about your feet, your comfort, and will make sure you have the best orthotics possible for any kind of shoe you wear. He's wonderful.
About Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417981903
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coulter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coulter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coulter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coulter works at
Dr. Coulter has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coulter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.