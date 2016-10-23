Overview of Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM

Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Coulter works at Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.