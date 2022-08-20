Dr. Paul Crowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Crowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Crowe, MD
Dr. Paul Crowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Crowe's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (763) 520-7870
Infinite Health Collaborative PA8290 University Ave NE Ste 200, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (763) 786-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant, knowledgeable, and professional.
About Dr. Paul Crowe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184635922
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Spine Surgery At The University Of Toronto Sunnybrook Medical Center
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.