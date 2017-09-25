Dr. Paul Cullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cullis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Cullis, MD
Dr. Paul Cullis, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State U Affil Hosps
Dr. Cullis works at
Dr. Cullis' Office Locations
Michigan Neurology Institute-East, PC25100 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 771-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
He was the only doctor who was able to correctly diagnose me, and therefore correctly treat me. He is the best and smartest t doctor I have ever seen
About Dr. Paul Cullis, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1285664680
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- Wayne State U Affil Hosp
- Queen Elizabeth Hosp
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cullis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cullis works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullis.
