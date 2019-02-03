Overview of Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Cusano Jr works at Advanced Behavioral Specialists LLC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.