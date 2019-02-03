See All Psychiatrists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Clifton, NJ
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Cusano Jr works at Advanced Behavioral Specialists LLC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cusano Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Behavioral Specialists LLC
    925 Clifton Ave Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 471-5256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Phobia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Phobia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710924048
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusano Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cusano Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cusano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cusano Jr works at Advanced Behavioral Specialists LLC in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cusano Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cusano Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusano Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

