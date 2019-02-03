Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusano Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Cusano Jr works at
Dr. Cusano Jr's Office Locations
Advanced Behavioral Specialists LLC925 Clifton Ave Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful to have found a doctor like Dr. Paul Cusano, who possesses a high level of empathy. My past experiences with medical doctors has been one in which they put forth little effort in trying to understand my circumstances. In each of my appointments, Dr. Cusano has been an attentive listener and understanding of my situation. He carefully considers the patient's needs before prescribing medication. It's reassuring to have him on my side and I thank God I found him.
About Dr. Paul Cusano Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cusano Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusano Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusano Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.