See All Podiatric Surgeons in Evansville, IN
Dr. Paul Daines, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Daines, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (91)
Map Pin Small Evansville, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Daines, DPM

Dr. Paul Daines, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Daines works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Smith, DPM
Dr. David Smith, DPM
4.9 (49)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Truscello, DPM
Dr. Matthew Truscello, DPM
4.7 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
4.9 (287)
View Profile

Dr. Daines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Orthopaedics
    225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-1558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Daines?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Never saw the add so I can’t review
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Daines, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Daines, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Daines to family and friends

    Dr. Daines' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Daines

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Daines, DPM.

    About Dr. Paul Daines, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235164054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Mary's Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Daines, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daines works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Daines’s profile.

    Dr. Daines has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Daines, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.