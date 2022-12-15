Dr. Paul Daines, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Paul Daines, DPM
Dr. Paul Daines, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Daines' Office Locations
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never saw the add so I can’t review
About Dr. Paul Daines, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1235164054
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
