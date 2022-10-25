Overview

Dr. Paul Dale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Dale works at Surgical Oncology Navicent Health in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.