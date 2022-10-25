Dr. Paul Dale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dale, MD
Dr. Paul Dale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Navicent Health Baldwin.
Surgical Oncology Navicent Health800 1st St Ste 240, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I just had my latest mammogram.I do not think I could have have gotten through breast cancer surgery had I not had Dr. Dale as my surgeon. Dr. Dale was great! He showed compassion, was very caring,understood my fears and gave me comfort. He explained in detail, everything about my surgery, even drawing details! I had no post surgical problems and am still going strong today, three years later. I highly recommend him! His staff is great,too!
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- General Surgery
